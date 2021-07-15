Barclays PLC Sells 1,980 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Barclays PLC cut its position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of RE/MAX worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RMAX opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $610.78 million, a P/E ratio of 64.47 and a beta of 1.50. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.03 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.59%.

RE/MAX Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.