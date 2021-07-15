Barclays PLC Sells 36,947 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,947 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,744,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,866,000 after acquiring an additional 274,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 195,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $5.38 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $30.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.14 million. On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

