Barclays Reiterates “$6.40” Price Target for Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)

Barclays set a $6.40 target price on Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MEGGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group upgraded Meggitt from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Meggitt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Get Meggitt alerts:

MEGGF stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79. Meggitt has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $7.06.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.