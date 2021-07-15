Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.88. 2,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,369. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.47. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.