Base Protocol (BASE) Trading 3.8% Higher This Week

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00004186 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $524,920.56 and $16,492.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00051252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00015595 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $279.31 or 0.00852640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 546,567 coins and its circulating supply is 382,818 coins. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

