Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Senior Officer Purchases C$15,960.00 in Stock

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,127,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,570,839.08.

Shares of TSE BTE opened at C$2.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$2.59.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$384.70 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTE. CIBC increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.80 to C$2.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.19.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.