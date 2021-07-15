BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 170.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in BCE were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 373.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,402,000 after buying an additional 3,973,856 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of BCE by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,617,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,256,000 after buying an additional 2,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,322,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth approximately $78,634,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of BCE by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,753,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,872,000 after buying an additional 1,010,198 shares in the last quarter. 43.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE stock opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.60.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.7072 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.89%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

