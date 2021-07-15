BCJ Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,808 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 54,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 151,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 60,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

WY stock opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.11. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

In related news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $5,192,622.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

