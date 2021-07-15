BCJ Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 665.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 329,651 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,565,000 after acquiring an additional 286,589 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.43.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $224.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.42. The company has a market capitalization of $131.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

