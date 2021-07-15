BCJ Capital Management LLC Purchases 856 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after purchasing an additional 714,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,114,000 after buying an additional 335,722 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,436,000 after buying an additional 83,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,219,712,000 after buying an additional 137,214 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UPS opened at $211.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.04. The stock has a market cap of $184.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.11 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Argus increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.92.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

