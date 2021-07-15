BCJ Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,353,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Anthem by 9,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Anthem by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.95.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $395.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. Anthem’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.