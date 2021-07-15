BCJ Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,160,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,709,000 after buying an additional 68,675 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $823,000. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSM opened at $124.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $645.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.76. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

