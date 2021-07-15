Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024,156 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431,068 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,838,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,135,000 after purchasing an additional 73,553 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,361,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,180,000 after buying an additional 3,919,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,964,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,219,000 after buying an additional 2,299,900 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.42. The stock had a trading volume of 57,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,952. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.36. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.26 and a 1-year high of $75.42.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

