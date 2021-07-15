Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 64.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,881 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRWD. Zacks Investment Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.31.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total value of $1,313,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 165,670 shares of company stock worth $38,362,979 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD traded down $3.98 on Thursday, reaching $250.25. The company had a trading volume of 80,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $269.89. The company has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of -347.57 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.99.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

