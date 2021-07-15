Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBBY shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BBBY traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $28.27. 10,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,250,975. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

