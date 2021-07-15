Berenberg Bank Upgrades Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) to Hold

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Victrex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Victrex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.32 target price on shares of Victrex and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.66.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTXPF opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.30. Victrex has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $36.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

