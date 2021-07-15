BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 39,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,427,415 shares.The stock last traded at $62.19 and had previously closed at $62.67.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.97 price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.99.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.
About BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)
BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
