BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 39,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,427,415 shares.The stock last traded at $62.19 and had previously closed at $62.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.97 price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.99.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,252 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

