BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) versus Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Head-To-Head Comparison

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) and Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BHP Group and Trevali Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BHP Group 1 8 9 0 2.44 Trevali Mining 1 5 0 0 1.83

Trevali Mining has a consensus target price of $0.25, indicating a potential upside of 42.05%. Given Trevali Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than BHP Group.

Profitability

This table compares BHP Group and Trevali Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Group N/A N/A N/A Trevali Mining -30.16% -5.06% -2.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BHP Group and Trevali Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Group $42.93 billion 2.85 $7.96 billion $3.58 21.25 Trevali Mining $212.88 million 0.66 -$239.33 million N/A N/A

BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Trevali Mining.

Summary

BHP Group beats Trevali Mining on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal. It is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; the provision of towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services; and potash development activities. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada, as well as holds interests in the Halfmile, Stratmat, and Restigouche properties situated in New Brunswick, Canada; Ruttan Mine located in northern Manitoba, Canada; and Gergarub Project situated in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Trevali Resources Corp. and changed its name to Trevali Mining Corporation in April 2011. Trevali Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

