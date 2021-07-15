Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.92

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and traded as high as $9.95. Big Cypress Acquisition shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 3,033 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.92.

Get Big Cypress Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.