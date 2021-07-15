Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.18. Big Lots reported earnings per share of $2.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $7.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $7.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Big Lots.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

BIG traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $59.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,209. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Big Lots has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $73.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.