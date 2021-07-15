Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Given New $220.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BILL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.69.

BILL opened at $187.20 on Wednesday. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $77.87 and a 52-week high of $197.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.37.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. Bill.com’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, VP Luis Felipe Huerta sold 33,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $620,978.48. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $1,231,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,141.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,194 shares of company stock valued at $28,788,494 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

