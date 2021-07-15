Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $220.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bill.com traded as high as $196.34 and last traded at $192.68, with a volume of 729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $191.11.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.69.

In other Bill.com news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total transaction of $372,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,194 shares of company stock valued at $28,788,494 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.29 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

