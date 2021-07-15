BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BCRX. Cowen increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.72.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.62. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $17.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $92,671.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $134,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,426 shares of company stock worth $1,257,956. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 472,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

