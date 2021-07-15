Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$3.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will post ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.52) and the highest is ($2.38). Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($2.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($13.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.13) to ($10.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($8.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.34) to ($5.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.39) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BHVN shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $120.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.11. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $57.66 and a 12-month high of $123.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after buying an additional 158,523 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2,139.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 92,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 88,521 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.6% during the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $31,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

