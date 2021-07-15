BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BLFS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

Shares of BLFS opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $49.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.46.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $205,620.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,533.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $648,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,158,826.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,226 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,649. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $895,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 350,290 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $288,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

