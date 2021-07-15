BioNTech’s (BNTX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their hold rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $194.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.73.

Get BioNTech alerts:

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $212.00 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $252.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.11. The company has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of -1.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 31.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioNTech by 550.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BioNTech by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.