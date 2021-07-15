BioNTech’s (BNTX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their hold rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $194.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.73.
NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $212.00 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $252.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.11. The company has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of -1.58.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioNTech by 550.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BioNTech by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
See Also: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.