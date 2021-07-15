Birch Grove Capital LP Purchases 2,000 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Birch Grove Capital LP grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical comprises approximately 1.2% of Birch Grove Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Birch Grove Capital LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,205,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,556,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $639,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $521,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 4,673 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $365,895.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,552.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $657,969.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,141,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,672 shares of company stock worth $4,916,443. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.51.

Shares of BMRN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,645. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.58. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.27.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. On average, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

