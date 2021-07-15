BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BL. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.82.

Shares of BL opened at $110.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.10. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $71.20 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -87.39 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $1,139,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,635,691.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mika Yamamoto sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $163,039.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,929.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,897 shares of company stock valued at $13,466,374 over the last 90 days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

