BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Position Lessened by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSU. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 752,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 185,034 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 131,684.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 142,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 142,219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,926,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,582,000 after acquiring an additional 84,606 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 73,492 shares during the period. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSU opened at $11.25 on Thursday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

