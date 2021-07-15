BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a decline of 78.0% from the June 15th total of 548,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDJ. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 71,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 30,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $10.05. 425,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,229. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $10.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.