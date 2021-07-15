BlackRock Inc. Acquires New Stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $150.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.57. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($2.15). The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; VRDN-002, a biosuperior IGF-1R antibody; and VRDN-003, an IGF-1R antibody product specifically designed for thyroid eye disease.

