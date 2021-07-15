BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,899 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 570,640 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 660,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 103,900 shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE PEI opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.62.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Ioannou sold 13,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $43,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario C. Jr. Ventresca sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $84,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,840 shares of company stock valued at $969,225 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

