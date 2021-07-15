BlackRock Inc. Has $444,000 Stake in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.23% of Lazydays worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 30.3% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lazydays by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,176 shares during the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lazydays alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAZY. Truist began coverage on Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZY opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $25.74.

In other Lazydays news, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Fleming sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $89,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at $618,777.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,300 shares of company stock worth $965,821. Company insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.