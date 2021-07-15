BlackRock Inc. Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 172.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,651 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 35,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at $1,274,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at $2,247,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SunOpta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.16. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.42.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.60 million. Analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Chris Whitehair sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $150,367.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,346.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Barend Reijn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,146. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

