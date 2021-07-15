BlackRock Inc. Has $798,000 Stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORMP. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Aegis upped their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ORMP stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $414.43 million, a P/E ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.90.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 572.31%. Equities analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

