BlackRock Inc. Has $848,000 Stock Holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 18,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.26% of Teekay worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Teekay by 461.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 37,674 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Teekay by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Teekay by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,382,670 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 255,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE:TK opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Teekay Co. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $4.17.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $282.86 million during the quarter.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation operates as a marine energy transportation company. The company offers pool management, fuel services, oil and clean product STS transfers, LNG STS and terminal management, and tanker services. As of March 18, 2021, it operated 47 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 23 mid-size liquefied petroleum gas carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers.

