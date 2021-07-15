BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

IWS opened at $114.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.55. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $77.36 and a 12-month high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.