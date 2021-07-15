BlackRock Inc. Takes $415,000 Position in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,608 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity during the fourth quarter worth about $6,832,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity during the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of GRVY opened at $101.09 on Thursday. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $56.10 and a one year high of $239.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of -0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.05.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

