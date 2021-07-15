BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.90

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 57967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

