BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Announces Earnings Results

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.09 by $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLK opened at $880.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $872.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $920.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $916.69.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

