Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Stock Position Increased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCX. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 315,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 511,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 33,608 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after acquiring an additional 419,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter worth $100,000.

Shares of NYSE BCX opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.72. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $10.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

