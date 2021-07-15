BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $53.50 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $62.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

