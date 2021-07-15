BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $633.16

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 633.16 ($8.27) and traded as low as GBX 613 ($8.01). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 620 ($8.10), with a volume of 152,158 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 633.16. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

In other news, insider Ollie Oliveira acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 674 ($8.81) per share, for a total transaction of £14,828 ($19,372.88).

About BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM)

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

