Blockmason Credit Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $1,288.00 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $348,456.40 and approximately $1,288.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00050067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.51 or 0.00853087 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

BCPT is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

