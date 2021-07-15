Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.120-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $250 million-$254.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.40 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.500-$1.700 EPS.

Blucora stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91. Blucora has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1,646.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.