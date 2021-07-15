Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) & Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) and Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Apron and Poshmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Apron -8.54% -68.94% -19.24% Poshmark N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Blue Apron and Poshmark’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Apron $460.61 million 0.19 -$46.15 million ($3.06) -1.25 Poshmark $262.08 million 10.98 $16.84 million $1.25 30.42

Poshmark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Apron. Blue Apron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Poshmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Blue Apron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Poshmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Blue Apron shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Blue Apron and Poshmark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Apron 0 1 1 0 2.50 Poshmark 0 3 6 0 2.67

Blue Apron currently has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 140.89%. Poshmark has a consensus price target of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.18%. Given Blue Apron’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Blue Apron is more favorable than Poshmark.

Summary

Poshmark beats Blue Apron on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb. It serves college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application primarily in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

