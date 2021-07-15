BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Sunday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, WalkMe presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Shares of WKME stock opened at $29.13 on Monday. WalkMe has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $32.04.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

