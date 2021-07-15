BOLT Market Capitalization Achieves $3.21 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, BOLT has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. BOLT has a market cap of $3.21 million and $70,929.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOLT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00050686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $270.22 or 0.00847993 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000366 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.