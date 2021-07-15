Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$0.80 to C$1.00. The stock traded as high as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.49, with a volume of 1278609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.70 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.85 to C$1.15 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.10.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.09.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.