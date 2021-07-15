Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Raised to C$1.00 at CIBC

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BDRBF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$1.20 to C$1.55 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. raised shares of Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bombardier has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.03.

OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

